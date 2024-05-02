TDP banking on alliance partners to defeat YSRCP MP in Vizianagaram

May 02, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Vizianagaram, once a Princely State, is all set to witness a high-pitched electoral battle between the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP.

While the YSRCP fielded sitting MP Bellana Chandrasekhar again for the prestigious Vizianagaram Lok Sabha segment, the TDP gave its ticket to Kalisetti Appalanaidu, who had previously headed TDP’s North Andhra internal training centre, which helped him to get acquainted with all leaders of the region. Interestingly, both the leaders belong to the Turpu Kapu community which has a sizable population in the district.

Mr. Chandrasekhar, who hails from Cheepurupalli, is an advocate by profession and became an MP by defeating TDP’s heavyweight Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju in 2019 by 48,036 votes.

The ruling party candidate exudes confidence that the developmental activities taken up using his MPLAD funds and the State government’s welfare schemes will have a positive impact on the voters and that he would win the seat with a comfortable majority.

The TDP candidate, on the other hand, started his career as a journalist and was the chairman of the Ponduru Market Committee. While he had been striving hard for the party ticket in Etcherla, TDP’s decision to field him for the Lok Sabha seat, thanks to the party’s senior leader and former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s decision not to contest the election, came as a big surprise to him.

Mr. Appalanaidu, who came to the limelight with his service activities during COVID-19, is hopeful of winning the seat as TDP has a solid vote bank in all Assembly constituencies of the Lok Sabha segment, such as Vizianagaram, Gajapathinagaram, Bobbili, Rajam, Cheepurupalli, Etcherla and Nellimarla.

His party’s alliance with the JSP and BJP is also said to be an added advantage for him since the alliance parties have received around 55,000 votes in previous general elections.

Poll percentage

As many as 15.63 lakh voters will decide the fate of the candidates in the constituency on May 13 this year. While the voting percentage was around 81% in the 2019 elections, it might slightly reduce this year due to the high temperatures expected to be recorded this May. The previous election was held on April 11, 2019, when the temperature was not this extreme.

Caste equations

Caste equations in the region have always played a key role in elections, and they are said to be the main reason various parties choose leaders from the Turpu Kapu community for the MP seat.

Koppula Velama, Yadava, Telaga, Brahmin, and Arya Vysya communities also have sizable populations in the Lok Sabha segment. Muslims and Christians, too, have a significant presence in Vizianagaram city.

Lacking in development

In spite of having proximity to well-developed Visakhapatnam city, Vizianagaram remained an undeveloped area. Pending irrigation projects, closure of jute and sugar factories, and lack of employment opportunities are being discussed again this election time.

Both the major parties are blaming each other for the underdevelopment of the district which always witnesses migration of farmers and labourers.

In the absence of economic activity, the youngsters are also leaving for metropolitan cities in search of jobs. They are expected to return to their native places after the completion of the Bhogapuram International Airport which is expected to spur economic activity through ancillary industries.

“People’s soft nature is one of the main reasons for political parties to ignore the development of Vizianagaram. Leaders of all the parties have never tried to establish major industries although the district has abundant natural resources,” said Gunta Leela Varaprasad, an Assistant Professor at Ambedkar University. The election is very tough for both parties as they have equal numbers of plus and minus points for both sides this time, he says.

2019 poll statistics of Vizianagaram Lok Sabha segment

Bellana Chandrasekhar (YSRCP)-5,78,418 votes

Ashok Gajapati Raju (TDP)-5,30,282 votes

Mukka Srinivasa Rao (JSP) -34,192 votes

Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju (BJP)- 7,266 votes

Total voters - 15,63,329

Female voters - 7,87,856

Male voters- 7,75,381

Third gender voter- 92

