HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

TDP bandh: lukewarm response in Chittoor, Kadapa

Party cadres enforcing bandh arrested at many places, released later; majority of TDP leaders under house arrest since Friday night

September 11, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - CHITTOOR/KADAPA

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
The front windshield of an APSRTC bus smashed during the bandh in Chittoor on Monday.

The front windshield of an APSRTC bus smashed during the bandh in Chittoor on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Barring some urban pockets, the State bandh called by the Telugu Desam Party to protest the arrest of party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu evoked poor to lukewarm response in the rural areas of the combined Chittoor and Kadapa districts on Monday.

Apart from imposing Section 144 and the Police Act 30, the police administration tackled the small number of TDP cadres enforcing the bandh even as a majority of the party leaders at the district, constituency, mandal, and village levels were kept under house arrests since Friday night.

In Chittoor, the TDP cadres hit the streets before dawn to enforce the bandh but were soon taken into custody and shifted to various police stations. Business establishments and private educational institutions voluntarily remained closed to avoid untoward incidents. The APSRTC bus station here looked deserted till 9.00 a.m., though the buses were operated as usual, but did not have occupancy till noon.

A police constable dousing the tyres that were set afire by TDP activists, on the Chittoor-Puttur highway at SR Puram in Chittoor district on Monday causing traffic blockade.

A police constable dousing the tyres that were set afire by TDP activists, on the Chittoor-Puttur highway at SR Puram in Chittoor district on Monday causing traffic blockade. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Traffic came to a halt for a while on the busy Chittoor-Puttur highway when the TDP activists set tyres on fire and blocked the road at Sri Rangaraja Puram mandal headquarters in Gangadhara Nellore assembly constituency. Similarly, traffic on the Bengaluru-Tirupati NH was diverted at Bangarupalem, passing through Aragonda and Kanipakam bypass roads when the TDP cadres staged a protest near Moghili ghat.

In Kuppam, additional police forces were deployed as a precautionary measure, as it is represented by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP cadres organised a rasta roko on the outskirts of Kuppam on the busy Krishnagiri-Palamaner NH, but the police had swung into action and cleared the blockade.

In Tirupati, except for a couple of hours of the presence of the party cadres at public places enforcing the bandh, everything turned normal from 10:00 a.m. onwards.

Mild tension prevailed at Srikalahasti at the NTR Statue Junction after the TDP cadres entered into a heated argument with the police, who prompted them to leave the place. About 15 party cadres were taken into custody and later released.

At Venkatagiri town, the police objected to the TDP cadres pitching a tent in front of the mandal parishad office. About 35 activists were arrested in this connection.

The response to the bandh was poor in Kadapa and Rayachoti of YSR and Annamayya districts, which are the strongholds of the ruling YSRCP. The APSRTC buses were seen operating without interruption all over the combined district.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.