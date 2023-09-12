ADVERTISEMENT

TDP bandh call evokes lukewarm response in Rajamahendravaram

September 12, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The bandh call given by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) against the arrest of its party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the alleged skill development corporation scam evoked a lukewarm response in Rajamahendravaram on September 11 (Monday).

All the educational institutions declared holiday in the wake of bandh call. Adikavi Nannaya University postponed various examinations scheduled for Monday.

Many people including political leaders irrespective of their party affiliations did the rounds of Rajahmundry Central Prison where Mr. Naidu has been shifted.

However, no TDP supporters were seen close to the central prison as prohibitory orders under the Section 30 of the Police Act was in the force in East Godavari district.

