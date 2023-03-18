HamberMenu
TDP-backed candidate wins Rayalaseema East Graduate Constituency

He secured a majority of 34,110 votes over his rival and YSRCP-supported candidate Pernati Syamprasad Reddy

March 18, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
K. Srikanth Chowdary showing the election certificate awarded to him after winning the Rayalaseema East Graduate Constituency poll in Chittoor on Saturday.

K. Srikanth Chowdary showing the election certificate awarded to him after winning the Rayalaseema East Graduate Constituency poll in Chittoor on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party-backed candidate for the MLC elections of East Rayalaseema Graduate Constituency Kancharla Srikanth Chowdary was declared elected with a majority of 34,110 votes over his rival and YSRCP-supported candidate Pernati Syamprasad Reddy, ending a two-day suspense during the counting process here.

Of the total 2,48,360 valid votes polled, Mr. Srikanth Chowdary secured 1,24,181 as against 90,071 for Mr. Syamprasad Reddy.

Mr. Srikanth Chowdary (42) hails from Kandukuru in Prakasam district. He did his B.Tech and MBA from SV University in Tirupati.

In the early hours of Saturday, the Returning Officer and Chittoor Collector M. Hari Narayanan handed over the declaration certificate to Mr. Chowdary.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Chowdary attributed his success to the guidance from TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

‘Fitting reply’

Meanwhile, speaking to the media at Palamaner, former Minister and senior TDP leader N. Amarnath Reddy termed the victory of the TDP in three Graduate Constituencies of Rayalaseema East, West, and North Andhra as a fitting answer to the “atrocious regime” of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He predicted that the same would reflect in the 2024 elections, and the YSRCP would have to limit itself to a single-digit tally.

