TDP-backed candidate wins in Nimmada

10 February 2021 01:29 IST

The TDP-backed sarpanch candidate Kinjarapu Suresh has won the Nimmada panchayat election by a huge margin over his nearest rival and YSRCP-backed candidate Kinjarapu Appanna.

Mr. Suresh was polled 1,670 votes and Mr. Appanna 157.

The election caught the attention of everyone with the arrest of TDP State president K. Atchannaidu a few days before the polling on the charge of creating violence during the nomination of Mr. Appanna. Mr. Naidu contended that there was no need for him to stop anyone from filing a nomination in Nimmada since it had been a bastion for the TDP for three decades.

TDP leaders expressed happiness over the victory and said, “It is a lesson for the ruling party which tried to show the TDP in poor light.”