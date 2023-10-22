TDP asks police to arrest YSRCP activists who removed the dresses of Srikakulam TDP activists

October 22, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Telugu Desam Party’s Srikakulam Parliamentary wing President Kuna Ravikumar on Sunday asked the Police Department to arrest YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activists and Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy’s loyalists who stripped TDP activists when they going on a cycle yatra from Srikakulam to Kuppam via Punganur.

Addressing the media conference, Mr. Ravikumar said that the removal of dresses and TDP scarfs of those persons in public place while using vulgar language was an insult for the entire Backward Classes community and people of north Andhra region.

He said that YSRCP activist Suri and others should be taken into custody immediately. Party leaders PMJ Babu, Tenkala Saibabu and others were present in the media conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press note, Jana Sena Party leader S. Vishwaksen said that the incident had shocked everyone in Srikakulam district. He asked the Police Department to book a case immediately on the persons who were responsible for the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT