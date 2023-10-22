HamberMenu
TDP asks police to arrest YSRCP activists who removed the dresses of Srikakulam TDP activists

Party leaders PMJ Babu, Tenkala Saibabu and others were present in the media conference

October 22, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
TDP Srikakulam Parliamentary wibg President Kuna Ravikumar addressing the media conference in Srikakulam on Sunday.

TDP Srikakulam Parliamentary wibg President Kuna Ravikumar addressing the media conference in Srikakulam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The Telugu Desam Party’s Srikakulam Parliamentary wing President Kuna Ravikumar on Sunday asked the Police Department to arrest YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activists and Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy’s loyalists who stripped TDP activists when they going on a cycle yatra from Srikakulam to Kuppam via Punganur.

Addressing the media conference, Mr. Ravikumar said that the removal of dresses and TDP scarfs of those persons in public place while using vulgar language was an insult for the entire Backward Classes community and people of north Andhra region.

He said that YSRCP activist Suri and others should be taken into custody immediately. Party leaders PMJ Babu, Tenkala Saibabu and others were present in the media conference.

In a press note, Jana Sena Party leader S. Vishwaksen said that the incident had shocked everyone in Srikakulam district. He asked the Police Department to book a case immediately on the persons who were responsible for the incident.

