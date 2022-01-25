TDP asks Jagan to break silence on ‘Kodali casino’

Vijayawada

25 January 2022 00:26 IST

Party resolves to step up agitation against ‘poisonous culture’

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy break his silence on the issue of the ‘illegal casino’allegedly organised by Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) at Gudivada in Krishna district.

The TDP, at a strategy meeting presided over by party president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, decided to step up its agitation against the ‘poisonous casino culture that was creeping into the State’.

“Complaints would be made to various national investigation agencies about how money amounting to hundreds of crores changed hands,” party leaders said.

The TDP slammed Mr. Nani for turning Gudivada, known as a birthplace of freedom fighters and intellectuals, into a ‘casino capital’. The attack ona fact finding committee comprising Opposition members was highly condemnable, the TDP said, adding that Mr. Nani would not be able to escape from the law as there was ‘video evidence’ of the illegal casino.

Despite the evidence, the Minister wasasserting that he is not guilty and is making false statements, the party said..