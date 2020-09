TDP announces in-charges forParliamentary constituencies

VIJAYAWADA

Lion’s share for Backward Classes communities and Kapus

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu announced in-charges for all the 25 Parliamentary constituencies in the State on Sunday. Nearly 50% of them belong to the BC communities and Kapus. It is in accordance with the party's commitment to the empowerment of these sections, according to an official release of the party.

The in-charges of the Parliamentary constituences are: Kuna Ravikumar (Srikakulam), Kimidi Nagarjuna (Vizianagaram), Gummadi Sandhya Rani (Araku), Palla Srinivasa Rao (Visakhapatnam), Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao (Anakapalle), Jyothula Navin (Kakinada), Reddy Anantha Kumari (Amalapuram), K.S. Jawahar (Rajahmundry), Thota Sitarama Lakshmi (Narsapur), Ganni Veeranjaneyulu (Eluru), Konakalla Narayana Rao (Machilipatnam), Nettem Raghu Ram (Vijayawada), Tenali Sravan Kumar (Guntur), G.V. Anjaneyulu (Narasaraopet), Yeluri Sambasiva Rao (Bapatla), Nukasani Balaji (Ongole), Sk Abdul Aziz (Nellore), Narasimha Yadav (Tirupati), Pulivarthy Venkata Mani Prasad (Chittoor), Reddappagari Srinivasa Reddy (Rajampeta), Mallela Linga Reddy (Kadapa), Kalava Srinivasulu (Anantapuram), B.K. Partha Sarathy (Hindupuram), Somisetti Venkateswarlu (Kurnool) and Gouru Venkata Reddy (Nandyal).

Coordinators

Mr. Naidu also appointed 13 senior party leaders as coordinators for two to three parliamentary segments.

They are: Kondapalli Appala Naidu (Machilipatnam and Guntur), Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy (Kakinada and Amalapuram), P.G.V.R. Naidu (Srikakulam and Vizianagaram), Nimmakayala Chinarajappa (Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle), Pithani Satyanarayana (Narasaraopet and Bapatla), Gadde Rammohan (Rajahmundry and Narsapur), Nakka Ananda Babu (Araku), Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar (Eluru and Vijayawada), Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy (Tirupati and Chittoor), Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy (Kadapa and Rajampeta), V. Prabhakar Chowdary (Kurnool and Nandyal), B.T. Naidu (Anantapuram and Hindupur) and B.C. Janardhan Reddy (Ongole and Nellore).