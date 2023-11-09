TDP and JSP to set up six-member committee to prepare joint manifesto for the elections  

November 09, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The TDP-JSP alliance will soon constitute a six-member committee for preparing a joint manifesto for the general elections, and participate in the ‘Bhavishyathu Ki Guarantee’ programme from November 17, according to TDP State president K. Atchannaidu.

Briefing the media about the decisions taken in the State-level coordination meeting of the two parties here on November 9, Mr. Atchannaidu said the two parties would henceforth make a collective effort to dislodge the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) from power. They would also organise ‘Athmeeya Samavesalu’ in all the Assembly constituencies on November 14, 15 and 16 and visits to the drought-hit areas later.

The TDP and JSP resolved to fight till the government disbursed insurance and adequate compensation to the farmers who had lost their crops. The subsequent State-level coordination meetings would be held every fortnight hereafter either at the TDP or JSP office near Mangalagiri, he said.

Mr. Atchannaidu said his party took into account six issues on which the JSP wanted focus to be laid, and that the alliance would organise their campaign with greater vigour once TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu comes out on regular bail.

Mr. Naidu would take charge of the programmes along with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan. Public meetings were planned to be organised across the State. The manifesto committee would have former finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and two others from the TDP.

Mr. Atchannaidu said the parties would be duly highlighting the pathetic condition of roads in the State, the burden imposed on the people by increased power tariffs, steep rise in prices of essential commodities and “looting of sand by the mafia” with the alleged backing of the YSRCP.

Meetings would be held to sensitise the BCs, SCs, STs and the minorities about what the TDP government had done for them, and how the present dispensation was using them as a vote bank.

TDP leaders Nara Lokesh, Mr. Ramakrishnudu, Nimmala Rama Naidu, Pithani Satyanarayana and Payyavula Keshav, and JSP leaders Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh were among those present.