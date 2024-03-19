ADVERTISEMENT

TDP and JSP leaders allege YSRCP’s involvement in illegal sand mining and transportation

March 19, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - GUNTUR

TDP, JSP and BJP alliance party leaders visit a sand storage facility in Tenali Assembly constituency; inspect sand-transporting vehicles at the Atthota-Kollipara road

The Hindu Bureau

TDP leader Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and JSP leader Nadendla Manohar visiting a sand storage place in Tenali Assembly constituency during their combined election campaign on Tuesday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, whose candidature is almost finalised for the Guntur Parliamentary constituency, alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders have been transporting thousands of lorries of sand illegally every day.

Mr. Pemmasani, along with Nadendla Manohar, the contesting candidate of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) from Tenali Assembly constituency, visited a sand storage facility in the constituency on Tuesday.

The TDP, JSP and BJP alliance party leaders, as part of their election campaign, visited the Atthota-Kollipara road and stopped certain sand-transporting vehicles. They asked the drivers to show the valid transport documents. After interacting with the drivers and workers, Mr. Pemmasani alleged that the YSRCP leaders were illegally operating the sand mines and transporting round the clock.

Mr. Pemmasani alleged that the State government officers were not taking the illegal mining and transportation of the sand into consideration, despite many complaints lodged by opposition leaders and local people who were suffering due to this mining activity.

Moreover, he claimed that the people of the State are going to vote in favour of the alliance and dethrone Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the upcoming elections.

