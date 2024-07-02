TDP and JSP candidates file nomination papers for MLC election in A.P.

C. Ramachandraiah of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and P. Hari Prasad of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) filed their nomination papers for the MLC election under MLA quota on July 2 (Tuesday).

Their election would be a formality as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) did not file any nomination.

With the election of Mr. Hari Prasad, the JSP would have a representation for the first time in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

As per the schedule, the last date for filing nomination papers was Tuesday (July 2). Scrutiny of nominations would be conducted on July 4. The last date for withdrawal of nominations was July 5.

Election would be conducted on July 12, if necessary, and the results declared the same day. The election notification was released on June 25.

JSP president and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan picked his political secretary Mr. Hari Prasad as MLC candidate.

Mr. Prasad, who hails from Eluru, did his BL at Siddhartha Law College in Vijayawada. He had worked in various print and electronic media organisations for nearly 25 years. He headed the party’s media wing since inception of the JSP.

Two MLC seats had fallen vacant with the disqualification of Mr. Ramachandraiah and resignation of former IPS officer Shaik Mohd Iqbal.

The YSRCP had nominated them to the Council under the MLA quota. Their term would conclude on March 29, 2027.

As Mr. Ramachandraiah joined the TDP before the elections, the YSRC disqualified him. Mr. Iqbal resigned from the post following differences with the party leadership.