TDP and JSP cadres protest entry of MLA Peddireddi and son Mithun Reddy into Punganur

Published - June 30, 2024 06:51 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Police issue notice to Rajampet MP P. Mithun Reddy in Tirupati, saying that he should not go to Punganur as it may lead to law and order issues

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The TDP and JSP cadres staging a demonstration at Punganur in Chittoor district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mild tension prevailed at Punganur in Chittoor district on June 30 (Sunday) after the activists of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) staged a demonstration at the Ambedkar circle, demanding that YSRCP MLA Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and his son and Rajampeta MP P. Mithun Reddy be barred from entering the town.

Mr. Mithun Reddy was scheduled to hold a meeting with the YSRCP cadre at Punganur on Sunday. The TDP and JSP cadre raised slogans against the father-son duo.

Meanwhile, the Palamaner sub-division police informed about the situation at Punganur to their counterparts in Tirupati, which served a notice on Mr. Mithun Reddy at his residence, saying that he should not go to Punganur as it may lead to law and order issues.

This is the second time the TDP and JSP cadre staged demonstrations, saying that they would not allow the former Minister and his son to enter Punganur.

