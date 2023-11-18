HamberMenu
TDP and Jana Sena Party activists protest against ‘bad condition’ of roads in Andhra Pradesh

Travelling on pothole-ridden roads has become a torture for the people, but the government is least bothered about their plight, says TDP State president Atchannaidu

November 18, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
TDP and Jana Sena Party activists staging a protest against the bad stretch of the BRTS Road in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) activists staged joint protests against the bad condition of roads across the State on Saturday. They raised slogans against the State government’s alleged negligence in keeping the roads in proper shape.

On the occasion, TDP State president K. Atchannaidu said the TDP-JSP alliance called for a two-day campaign to highlight the pathetic condition of roads and it evoked a knee-jerk reaction from the government, which started talking about inviting fresh tenders for laying new roads and repairing the damaged ones.

He observed that travelling on the pothole-ridden roads became a torture for the people, but the government was least bothered about their plight.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was habituated to breaking promises, and the latest one about making the roads motorable was bound to end up as another piece of rhetoric.

The TDP-JSP combine would take up more such campaigns in public interest, he said.

