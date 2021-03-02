TDP and CPI to fight municipal polls jointly

They also call for State bandh on March 5 against move to privatise VSP

The TDP and the CPI have decided to fight the municipal elections jointly and support each other’s candidates in all the wards across the State, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and TDP MLC B. Thirumala Naidu have said.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Ramakrishna and Mr. Naidu alleged that the YSRCP was using “money and police power” to win the elections.

‘Complaint against ward volunteers’

In Ward No.2 in the city, the CPI leaders took pictures of ward volunteers campaigning for the YSRCP candidate, and lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission. “But no action has been taken,” they said.

The leaders also accused the police of trying to coerce the opposition candidates into withdrawing from the fray.

“If the police themselves resort to such activities, whom should we turn to for help,” Mr. Ramakrishna questioned.

They also released a poster calling for a State bandh on March 5 in protest against the proposed privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).