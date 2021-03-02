TDP and CPI to fight municipal polls jointly

The TDP and the CPI have decided to fight the municipal elections jointly and support each other’s candidates in all the wards across the State, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and TDP MLC B. Thirumala Naidu have said.
Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Ramakrishna and Mr. Naidu alleged that the YSRCP was using “money and police power” to win the elections.
‘Complaint against ward volunteers’
In Ward No.2 in the city, the CPI leaders took pictures of ward volunteers campaigning for the YSRCP candidate, and lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission. “But no action has been taken,” they said.
The leaders also accused the police of trying to coerce the opposition candidates into withdrawing from the fray.
“If the police themselves resort to such activities, whom should we turn to for help,” Mr. Ramakrishna questioned.
They also released a poster calling for a State bandh on March 5 in protest against the proposed privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath