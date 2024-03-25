TDP and alliance partners will sweep elections, says Srikakulam MP Rammohan Naidu

March 25, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

TDP MP K. Rammohan Naidu, who has been fielded by the party from Srikakulam Parliamentary constituency again, has exuded confidence that the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance would sweep the elections as the people were “fed up with the policies and administration of the YSRCP government”.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu, TDP district Parliamentary president Kuna Ravikumar, JSP Srikakulam president Pisini Chandramohan, BJP district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao held a coordination meeting with the leaders of alliance in all Asembly segments of the Lok Sabha constituency on March 25 (Monday).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rammohan said that the TDP-JSP-BJP combine would win all Assembly seats under Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency and other parts of the State with a thumping majority.

TDP Palasa candidate Gowthu Sirish, Srikakulam nominee Gondu Raghuram and others said that there was a positive wave for the alliance in every nook and corner of the district. Mr. Chandramohan said that the JSP was happy with the allocation of Palakonda Assembly seat to it.