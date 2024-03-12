ADVERTISEMENT

TDP always gives first priority to development: Ashok Gajapathi Raju

March 12, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

TDP Vizianagaram Assembly candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju addressing the Chamber of Commerce members, in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and TDP Vizianagaram Assembly candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju on Tuesday said that TDP would always give first priority to development, and it was proved with the speedy progress of Vizianagaram district during the TDP regime.

Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce President Kapuganti Prakash organised an interactive session with them in the backdrop of the ensuing general elections. Mr. Ashok narrated the progress that took place when he was MLA and MP. The Chamber Secretary Ravva Srinivas, Rotary Club president Krishna Shanti, Rotary Club secretary Neetha Vijwani, Rotary Club Central president Vudahathu Rajesh and secretary Arun Sudhani were present.

