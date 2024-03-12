GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP always gives first priority to development: Ashok Gajapathi Raju

March 12, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP Vizianagaram Assembly candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju addressing the Chamber of Commerce members, in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

TDP Vizianagaram Assembly candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju addressing the Chamber of Commerce members, in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and TDP Vizianagaram Assembly candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju on Tuesday said that TDP would always give first priority to development, and it was proved with the speedy progress of Vizianagaram district during the TDP regime.

Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce President Kapuganti Prakash organised an interactive session with them in the backdrop of the ensuing general elections. Mr. Ashok narrated the progress that took place when he was MLA and MP. The Chamber Secretary Ravva Srinivas, Rotary Club president Krishna Shanti, Rotary Club secretary Neetha Vijwani, Rotary Club Central president Vudahathu Rajesh and secretary Arun Sudhani were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.