TDP alleges that the government has failed to show alternative crops for farmers

September 08, 2023 - GUNTUR

The TDP senior leader and former Minister Alapati Raja criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging that he failed to safeguard the interests of the farmers in the State for the last four-and-a-half years.

Addressing a press conference here at the TDP Guntur office on Friday, Mr. Raja said that the Chief Minister failed to educate the farmers on the alternate crops in the last nine crop seasons and now they are suggesting farmers go for crop holidays. He alleged that the seed is not available for the farmers at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) as claimed by the State government. He further alleged that there are no contingency plans with the State government in case of scarcity of the water.

The TDP leader observed that when the Telangana State government was using water beyond the permitted level, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy could not prevent it. Instead of doing that, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is more interested in doing politics in Telangana, suppressing the voice of his sister Y.S .Sharmila in that state.

Mr. Raja alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for the farmers’ suicides in the State, he failed to ensure remunerative prices for the farm produce. He said that in the last four years, there were no subsidies for the farmers for seed purchase or for other inputs. He alleged that the Chief Minister put an additional burden on the electricity charges, with different names. He said that the public in the State will give a befitting reply in the ensuing Assembly elections.

