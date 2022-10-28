TDP alleges infringement of right to protest in Andhra Pradesh, seeks NHRC’s intervention

The YSRCP government is not allowing protest either by the people or by the opposition parties, says TDP leader Dwarapureddy Jagadish.

Alleging infringement of democratic rights in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party former MLC Dwarapureddy Jagadish has urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to conduct a high-level inquiry into the allegations pertaining to the issue.

Taking a strong exception to the preventive arrests of more than 100 leaders from Parvatipuram, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam when they were going to Visakhapatnam to participate in the Poru Bata programme to highlight the ‘misdeeds’ of the government, Mr. Jagadish said that the Constitution guarantees the freedom of speech and expression under the Article-19.

“The Constitution allows peaceful assembly of people and their free movement in the country. However, the YSRCP government is not allowing any protest either by the people or by the opposition parties. This brutal infringement of democratic rights have been brought to the notice of the NHRC,” said Mr. Jagadish.

Former MLC Gummadi Sandhya Rani also condemned restrictions on the movement of the people. TDP minority wing leader Khadar Bhasha confirmed his preventive arrest. In another press note, Srikakulam former MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi and Srikakulam city president Madarapu Venkatesh said that such restrictions were not there even during the Emeregency.

Mr. Venkatesh said that the erstwhile TDP government had allowed the State-wide padayatra of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy when he was the Leader of Opposition.