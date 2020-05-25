TDP alleges illegal occupation of land in CRDA area

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Varla Ramaiah has demanded that the APCRDA Commissioner take action against the people who allegedly illegally occupied land in the CRDA region.

Mr. Ramaiah, in his letter on Sunday, said that around 15 cents of poramboke land in survey number 327 at Saibu Gunta of SC Colony in Mandadam village, Tulluru mandal had been illegally occupied overnight. There were strong reasons to believe that an MP from the ruling YSRCP and his supporters were involved in this illegal occupation of land, he alleged.

“They have transported soil from other CRDA-marked plots and have filled this land with the help of tractors and JCBs overnight. While it is shocking to see the illegal occupation of land in broad daylight, what is more appalling is that the local police remained mute spectators to the entire process,” he alleged. “Interestingly, A.P. Secretariat is only about one km from this land. If such audacious acts are not checked, the culprits at this rate may soon occupy A.P. Secretariat too. Therefore, I request you to take appropriate action against the perpetrators and safeguard the properties of the government within the CRDA region,” he said.

Land pooling

Amaravati was envisaged as the capital city of residuary Andhra Pradesh with world-class facilities and infrastructure. In order to ensure that Amaravati was designed and constructed as per the dreams of the people of the State, the then Government of Andhra Pradesh established the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), he said. Through the CRDA, the government was able to give special attention towards the building of a new-age capital city. In this backdrop, the CRDA had acquired land through land pooling scheme by making the people of Amaravati region as stakeholders, Mr. Ramaiah recalled.