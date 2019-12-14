TDP alleges favouritism in award of irrigation contracts in Nellore

Alleging nepotism in the awarding of contracts for irrigation projects in Nellore, the home district of Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav, Telugu Desam Party(TDP) has demanded cancellation of contracts for Mallidevi and Althurupadu reservoir works worth ₹322 crore.

“Other bidders were not allowed to participate in the process,” alleged TDP Nellore district official spokesman Anam Venkataramana Reddy at a media conference here on Saturday, adding that action needs to be taken against the two companies which bagged the contract for two works.

Contending that ‘irrigation mafia’ ruled the roost in SPSR Nellore district with the alleged ‘blessings’ of the Irrigation Minister, he also demanded probe into all tender processes and allotment of works and a vigilance inquiry into the drain works recently done. Payment should be released only after ascertaining the facts, he said.

“Time and again we have been bringing to the notice of the Minister and district authorities the irregularities prevalent in the tender process and allotment of the irrigation works, but they have turned a deaf ear to our questions,” he lamented.

The calling of tenders for work on drains and canals at at time when they were overflowing showed the ‘mala fide’ intentions. The tenders were finalized by the local MLAs in their own offices and the department officials were made to follow the same, he charged.

“The competing contractors are necked out in all possible ways through the presence of goons during the tender process,” he said.