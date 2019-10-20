TDP alleges corruption in irrigation tenders

Alleging rampant corruption in finalisation of tenders for irrigation canal and desilting works, the opposition Telugu Desam Party(TDP) has demanded cancellation of the finalised tenders and floating of fresh ones.

TDP district spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy accused Minister for Water Resources P. Anil Kumar Yadav of not following transparent procedure for awarding tenders for canal and desilting works to the tune of ₹19 crore in the district.

‘No competition’

In several instances, single tender quoting excess amount had been accepted, while those who had quoted less amount were disqualified without giving a minimum time of seven days in case of emergency tenders and 15 days in case of ordinary tenders for entering into agreement, he said.

Ruling party MLAs were behind the finalisation of tenders without any competition, he alleged.

‘Cancel old tenders’

He said ₹210 per cubic metre was fixed for removal of silt manually but earthmovers were used requiring only ₹40 to ₹45 per cubic metre for the purpose.

The district spokesperson wanted the Minister to order cancellation of all such tenders.

He wanted floating of fresh ones to ensure participation by more contractors to ensure transparency in the award of contracts.