TDP alleges corruption in awarding contracts for solar power projects in Andhra Pradesh

October 15, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - NELLORE

Alleging a massive corruption by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in awarding the contract for the generation of solar power in Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy has said that his party, if voted to power, will order a probe into the “scam”.

Addressing the media at the TDP office here on October 15 (Sunday), Mr. Venkataramana Reddy alleged that “benami companies of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy” had bagged the solar power projects worth ₹2.20 lakh crore. The Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) related to these projects would be examined minutely if the TDP was voted to power, he said.

“These companies had purchased shares of the Jagati Publications belonging to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2005 at an inflated cost as per a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” said Mr. Venkataramana Reddy and dubbed the Chief Minister as the “biggest economic offender’‘ in the country.

Alleging the involvement of the YSRCP in the Delhi liquor scam, the TDP leader wanted the CBI probe into it. “A company belonging to the Chief Minister is the sole distributor of liquor in Andhra Pradesh,” he alleged.

Mr. Venkataramana Reddy said that the YSRCP, after coming to power, had constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) and scrapped the PPAs signed during the TDP’s tenure for solar projects. “After this, the Japanese Ambassador complained to the Centre, which intervened. The PPAs were restored following the intervention by the High Court and the Supreme Court,” he added.