TDP alleges ₹221-crore scam in purchase of tabs for schoolchildren in Andhra Pradesh

December 22, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has alleged a “massive scam” in the purchase of tablets distributed to schoolchildren on Wednesday by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as his birthday gift.

Addressing the media, TDP spokesperson K. Pattabhiram accused the Chief Minister of “pocketing ₹221 crore in the deal.”

He said the MRP of each of the 5,18,740 A7 Lite Samsung Galaxy tablet with 8.7 inches of screen size was ₹14,500. Online retailers such as Amazon sold it for ₹11,999, he added.

“But the YSRCP government has purchased each tab for ₹13,262. When sold in bulk, each tab is available for ₹9,000,” the TDP leader said, and accusing Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy of siphoning off ₹221 crore.

Mr. Pattabhiram also faulted the government for engaging the services of educational technology company Byju’s, which, he alleged, had the reputation of harassing the students and their parents.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had issued summons to the company CEO over allegations that the firm was indulging in malpractices to lure parents and children to buy their courses, the TDP leader said.

Why should the government engage a firm that had gone bankrupt after raising a loan of $1.2 billion, he asked. “There are reports suggesting that the firm, which is under tremendous pressure to repay the loans it has acquired, may even close shop soon,” the TDP leader said.

He further said that the ruling party was creating much hype about distribution of the tabs to the schoolchildren, an exercise that had already been taken up by States such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana.

Poser to Botcha

Mr. Pattabhiram said that Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana owed an explanation on the remarks made by his own party leader and former Minister D. L. Ravindra Reddy, who had alleged misuse of public money in the name of distributing tablets with Byju’s content to students of Class 8.

“The former Minister has also slammed the government for welcoming a firm to operate in the State while other states are opposed to engaging its services,” said Mr. Pattabhiram.