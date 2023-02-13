HamberMenu
TDP activists try to obstruct vehicle of Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson in Vijayawada

Vasireddy Padma went to the Government General Hospital to meet the family members of a minor girl who was stabbed to death

February 13, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
The TDP activists who staged a protest at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada being taken into police custody on Monday.  | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Tension prevailed at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada on February 13 (Monday) as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists tried to stop Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma’s vehicle when she arrived at the hospital to meet the family members of a minor girl who was murdered by a youth at Tadepalli.

The visually impaired girl was allegedly stabbed by a youth, identified as Raju alias Kukkala Raju, in broad daylight at her residence at NTR Katta on the Krishna river bund.

Ms. Padma went to the GGH to meet the family members of the minor. Knowing about her visit, the TDP activists gathered at the hospital and staged a dharna at the GGH mortuary.

The protesters alleged that the government had failed to prevent crimes against women and children. They tried to prevent Ms. Padma from entering the hospital, but However, police took the protestors into custody.

Alleging that the crimes against women were on the rise in the State, the TDP activists demanded that the Mahila Commission Chairperson must give a clarification in this regard.

Ms. Padma condemned the incident and said that instructions had been issued to the police to take stern action against the culprit.

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma enquiring about the attack on a woman from the residents at Wynchipeta in Vijayawada on Monday.  | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Earlier in the day, the Mahila Commission Chairperson enquired about the attack on another woman at Wynchipeta. Ms. Padma spoke to the residents living there. 

