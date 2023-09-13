TDP activists stage relay fast in support of Naidu in Tirupati

September 13, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and activists staged relay hunger strikes across Tirupati district on September 13 (Wednesday) in support of their party’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu who is lodged in the Rajahmundry Central Prison in connection with the alleged skill development corporation scam.

In Tirupati, TDP activists led by former MLA M. Sugunamma and TUDA former Chairman G. Narasimha Yadav took part in the relay fast in front of the old Municipal Corporation office. Wearing black scarves, the TDP activists demanded that the YSRCP government must stop ‘vendetta politics’.

Ms. Sugunamma said that the TDP leaders would back their leader and continue their fight against the ‘dictatorial attitude’ of the YSRCP government.

TDP Chandragiri segment in-charge Pulivarthi Nani took part in a relay fast at Clock Tower Centre. He announced that the party activists from six mandals in the constituency would sit in the relay hunger strike camp, starting with Chinnagottigallu mandal on September 14 (Thursday).

He said even students and IT employees from Telangana took to the streets in support of Mr. Naidu.