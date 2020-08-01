TDP activists stage protests in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram districts

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and activists organised protests in various places of Srikakulam and Vizianaagaram districts on Saturday to oppose move to create three capitals and support Amaravati as the capital for the State.
In spite of the threat from coronavirus, the party leaders came on to the streets to stage protests in places like Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Srikakulam and Palasa.
Party MLC Dwarapureddy Jagadish strongly objected to issue of immediate gazette notification soon after getting consent from Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan. “The Chief Secretary filed an affidavit in the Andhra Pradesh High Court with regard to Amaravati issue. It is legally and ethically wrong to issue gazette notification when the matter is pending with the High Court,” he said.
Former Vizianagaram MLA Meesala Geeta said that she would strongly support Amaravati as the capital since it was finalised six years ago. “Visakhapatnam as an Executive capital will not benefit even North Andhra region and hampers the growth of the entire State with constant changes in policies with regard to capital,” she added.
Party Srikakulam district president Gowthu Sireesha, former Srikakulam MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi and others said that the decision would lead to further complications and administrative lapses with frequent movement of public representatives and officials from one place to the other. Former MLA Kuna Ravikumar and the party leaders organised agitation in Amadalavalasa constituency.
