TDP activists stage protest over ‘remarks’ made against Naidu’s wife

Visakhapatnam

25 November 2021 18:25 IST

They seek a discussion on Y.S. Vivekanda Reddy’s murder in the Assembly

A tense situation prevailed when the police tried to restrain Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and workers during a protest against the alleged remarks made against by the ruling party MLAs against former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife N. Bhuvaneswari, at the Gandhi statue near the GVMC on Thursday.

The party workers and leaders took a long banner, having the pictures of Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and ruling party MLAs, and started beating it with chappals. The police had a tough time restraining them and jostling prevailed for some time.

TDP Uran district president Palla Srinivas, former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, party leaders M. Sri Bharat and V. Anita took strong objection to the comments, allegedly made by the ruling party MLAs on the floor of the Assembly against Ms. Bhuvaneswari, and demanded an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister.

Mr. Srinivas also sought a discussion in the Assembly on Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder. He said that the agitation would be continued till the Chief Minister tendered an apology to Ms. Bhuvaneswari. Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has neither values nor respect for women. The MLAs, who had used abusive language in the Assembly were given protection, while those who protested against it were being booked by the police, Ms. Anita alleged.