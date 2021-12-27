TDP activists stage protest against OTS scheme

‘State government is planning to extort money from the poor’

A large number of workers and leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) staged a protest before the Collector’s Office against the State government, demanding withdrawal of One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme immediately and issuance of registration certificates for houses to the poor for free.

The TDP leaders reached the Collectorate in a rally and staged a dharna on Monday. They raised slogans against the State government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Mild tension prevailed as the police reached the spot and tried to disperse them.

Later, Former MLA and TDP Parliamentary Constituency president, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Former MLA Bandaru Satyanaraya Murthy, Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and others submitted a representation to District Collector A. Mallikarjuna during the ‘Spandana’ programme.

The TDP leaders said that while the Ministers assert that OTS is voluntary, the Gram Sachivalayam staff and volunteers have been creating panic among people by demanding ₹10,000 in villages, ₹15,000 in municipalities and ₹20,000 in municipal corporations under the OTS scheme. The State government has also been harassing the poor, claiming that they would have to forego pension and other government welfare schemes, if they do not pay money for the OTS scheme.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the OTS scheme was completely unlawful and the government planned to extort money from the poor. He said that already people were overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increase in rates of essentials, but the State government instead of helping them, was trying to extract money from them.

Former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana appealed to people not to pay any money towards OTS, and also asked them to ignore the volunteers if they try to create panic. He said that in the next term, the TDP government would definitely come to power and withdraw such schemes.

Party leaders G. Eswari, B. Jagadeeswara Rao, P. Prasad, TDP Floor leader from GVMC and Corporator of Ward 78, P. Srinivas Rao, and corporators from various wards were present.