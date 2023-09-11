TDP activists stage dharnas, rasta rokos

September 11, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 06:59 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

On learning about the judicial remand of Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, Telugu Desam Party activists tried to reach the ACB Court in Vijayawada. However, police stopped them and took them into custody.

Former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy was taken into custody in Vijayawada. A few other women activists were arrested when they staged a protest near the court.

TDP activists staged rasta rokos in Krishna, Tirupati and other districts and raised slogans against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “It is a black day for Mr. Naidu, who served as Chief Minister for 14 years. He will come out clean,” said a leader at the court.

“Today is the marriage annivesary of Mr. Naidu. But, the YSRCP government conspired to put the former Chief Minister behind bars on this day under false allegations,” a woman party worker alleged.

