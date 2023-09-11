HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

TDP activists stage dharnas, rasta rokos

A black day in the life of Chandrababu Naidu, says party activists

September 11, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 06:59 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Police arresting the TDP women activists, who staged a dharna near the ACB Court, in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Police arresting the TDP women activists, who staged a dharna near the ACB Court, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

On learning about the judicial remand of Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, Telugu Desam Party activists tried to reach the ACB Court in Vijayawada. However, police stopped them and took them into custody.

Former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy was taken into custody in Vijayawada. A few other women activists were arrested when they staged a protest near the court.

TDP activists staged rasta rokos in Krishna, Tirupati and other districts and raised slogans against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “It is a black day for Mr. Naidu, who served as Chief Minister for 14 years. He will come out clean,” said a leader at the court.

“Today is the marriage annivesary of Mr. Naidu. But, the YSRCP government conspired to put the former Chief Minister behind bars on this day under false allegations,” a woman party worker alleged.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.