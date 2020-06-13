TDP activists protest arrest of party leaders

Activists of the Telugu Desam Party staged a demonstration here on Saturday in protest against the ‘undemocratic’ arrest of party leaders K. Atchennaidu, J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and the latter’s son J.C. Asmith Reddy allegedly on “trumped up” charges.

Leading the protest, former Prakasam district Zilla Parishad chairman N. Balaji said that the YSR Congress Party was acting with a ‘political vendetta’ as it was unable to face the TDP politically, which he said was all out to expose the YSRCP’s misdeeds in the State Assembly during the next Assembly session.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to destabilise the main Opposition party by offering inducements to TDP leaders ready to crossover and foist cases against leaders who question the ruling party boldly for its omissions and commissions within and outside the State Legislature,” LIDCAP former chairman G. Ericson Babu alleged.