TDP activists protest all along the route police took to bring Naidu to Vijayawada

At a few places along the 325-km journey, the police wielding lathis chase away the crowd to clear the way for the convoy; leaders of the opposition party placed under house arrest across the State

September 09, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
TDP activists blocking the convoy taking party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to Vijayawada, in Ongole on Saturday.

TDP activists blocking the convoy taking party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to Vijayawada, in Ongole on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Activists of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) tried to obstruct the convoy in which the Crime Investigation Department (CID) personnel were shifting former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu to Vijayawada after arresting him in Nandyal district in the A.P. Skill Development case on September 9.

After medical examination in the early hours, Mr. Naidu was brought to Vijayawada via Narsaraopet and Guntur by evening.

Along the 325-km-long journey, the TDP activists, including women and youths, squatted on the National Highway, burnt effigies of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and raised slogans against him, and tried to stop the convoy.

The police wielded lathis to chase away the people and clear the way for the convoy at a few places. The security forces, along with the rope and special party police, were deployed all along the National Highway to prevent the TDP activists from causing any trouble.

TDP cadres squatting on the National Highway at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district in protest against the arrest of party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday.

TDP cadres squatting on the National Highway at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district in protest against the arrest of party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday.

Across the State, the TDP leaders, who included former Ministers and MLAs, were kept under house arrest to prevent protests by the opposition party cadres. Tight security was provided at the government offices, the DGP office in Guntur, and at the TDP and YSR Congress Party offices.

Large contingents of police were deployed at the CID Special Investigation Team (SIT) office, the Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada, and at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Special Court, where Mr. Naidu was likely to be produced.

The police blocked all the roads leading to the Civil Courts Complex in Vijayawada. They took some TDP activists into preventive custody when they tried to take out rallies protesting against the arrest of Mr. Naidu.

