ADVERTISEMENT

TDP activists observe fast in support of Naidu in Nellore and Prakasam districts of Andhra Pradesh

September 10, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - ONGOLE

They seek his immediate release

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party workers staging protest against the arrest of N. Chandrababu Naidu, in Ongole on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

Activists of the Telugu Desam Party observed mass hunger strike in different parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday in protest against the alleged undemocratic arrest of TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the Skill Development Scam case.

Police personnel deployed at the NTR Circle Center near Addanki bus stand centre in Ongole on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

Amid beefed up security, the activists hit the streets defying prohibtory orders in force. They raised slogans against the YSR Congress Party Government, demanding withdrawal of the ‘foisted’ case and immediate release of their leader. They carried placards reading ‘We stand with CBN’ under the trying circumstances.

Leading the protest in Nellore, TDP city president Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy took strong objection to the pre-dawn arrest of the TDP supremo in a ‘politically-motivated’ case while he was in the thick of party programme ‘‘Babu Surety - Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’‘ in Nandyal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Ongole, the activists shifted the venue of the protest from the NTR Circle to the party office as the police anticipating law and order problem, disallowed the gathering of activists in large numbers at the Addanki bus stand centre. Police threw a security blanket at the NTR Circle as also other important junctions in the city to thwart protests by TDP cadre.

Police placed under house arrest for the second day key TDP leaders including Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, P. Narayana and TDP Ongole Lok Sabha unit president N. Balaji as also suspended YSR Congress Party MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.

Mr. Narayana alleged that the YSRCP government had hatched a conspiracy’ to tarnish the image of Mr. Naidu unable to digest his growing popularity ahead of the general election, in an old case not needing his arrest now. People would teach a fitting lesson at the time of polls to the YSRCP, the former Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US