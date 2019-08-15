TDP activists facing threat from YSRCP: Somisetty

District TDP president Somisetty Venkateswarulu came down heavily on YSR Congress Party government, and alleged the TDP activists are facing threat from YSRCP activists.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he claimed that sand mafia has under the current government has spread its wings. “The erstwhile TDP government gave sand at the price of ₹1,500 per tractor load. However, under the current government each load is going for ₹8,000. The money is directly going into the pockets of YSRCP MLAs,” he alleged.

Commenting on the schemes repealed by the government, he said that

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has gone back on his promises. “Apart from removal of schemes like Neeru-Chettu, and the closure of Anna Canteens, the construction works of Polavaram Dam and Amaravati have also been stalled,” he alleged.