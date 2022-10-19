TDP activist done to death in Kodumuru 

Siddappa was a prominent follower of former Union Minister Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy

The Hindu Bureau KURNOOL
October 19, 2022 18:34 IST

K. Siddappa | Photo Credit:

A prominent follower of former Union Minister Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy was brutally done to death at his house in Kodumuru town in the district on Wednesday afternoon. Five of his rivals allegedly attacked him with hunting knives while he was about to go out of his house on a motorcycle. 

According to the police, no complaint had been lodged till evening though Kuruva Siddappa, 50, died on the spot. A native of Kunnuru in Gonegandla Mandal, he was residing at Shanmukha Colony near the RTC bus station in Kodumuru.

The deceased was an accused in a triple murder case that took place a few years ago in Kunnuru. Siddappa reportedly had some disputes with his relatives over some agricultural lands.

At least five persons allegedly waylaid Siddappa outside his house and attacked him when he came out. The body was shifted to Kurnool government general hospital for autopsy, the Kodumuru police said.

