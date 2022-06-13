TDP accuses Jagan of betraying people on liquor issue

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders Gadde Anuradha and Achanta Sunitha on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfil his election promise of implementing total prohibition in the State.

Addressing a press conference, they said the YSR Congress Party’s policies have turned A.P. into ‘Maranaandhra Pradesh’ (death State). Over 230 persons died due to consumption of illicit liquor while another 52 died after drinking sanitisers, they said, adding that people addicted to alcohol suffered from ailments of kidneys, liver and heart because of harmful J-brands.

They said excessive rates of liquor ruined the lives of the economically backward families and accused the Chief Minister of going back on his promise of total prohibition policy, solely to get the loans repaid from revenue generated through sale of liquor.

They criticised Mr. Jagan for agreeing to the condition that liquor bonds would have to be liquidated by making total payments if prohibition was implemented in the State for the next 15 years.

They alleged that a liquor bottle worth ₹16 was selling at ₹200, putting a burden of additional ₹184 daily on people buying it. At this rate, the families of men addicted to liquor would incur a monthly expense of ₹5,520 and an annual sum of ₹66,240.