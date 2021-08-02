TDP accuses govt. of diverting BC welfare funds

Vijayawada

02 August 2021 01:06 IST

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has accused the State government of diverting the funds meant for welfare of the Backward Classes (BCs).

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday, TDP Repalle MLA Anagani Satya Prasad alleged that that the government had diverted ₹18,050 crore from the funds of BC Corporations during the last two years.

Listing out the GOs issued pertaining to diversion of the funds, Mr. Satya Prasad said that more than 35 GOs were issued in the past 26 months to divert the funds worth that were allocated for the uplift of the people belonging to 139 Backward Classes in the State.

Mr. Satya Prasad said the government makes tall claims of allocating huge funds for BC welfare in the budget. “However, the allocations were diverted during 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 financial years. Of the ₹15,000 crore allocated during 2019-20 fiscal, ₹10,478 crore were diverted. As against allocation of ₹25,331 crore in 2020-21, ₹23,458 crore was diverted. In 2021-22 fiscal year, ₹28,237 crore was allocated of which ₹25,000 crore was diverted,” he alleged.