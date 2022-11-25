TDP accuses Chittoor SP of abusing power, demands action

November 25, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP Polit Buro member Varla Ramaiah leader writes letter to Andhra Pradesh DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy

P. Sujatha Varma

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has accused Chittoor Superintendent of Police (SP) Y. Rishanth Reddy of abusing his power and urged the Police Department to initiate action against him.

In a letter addressed to Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, TDP Polit Buro member Varla Ramaiah alleged that the Chittoor SP had a track record of violence and custodial torture.

Citing a case, Mr. Ramaiah said, ”the SP had threatened one Yelliti Santosh Kumar with his service revolver for taking part in a political procession. Resultantly, Mr. Santosh Kumar fell off the Narsipatnam town police station building and sustained severe injuries. The court and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had taken a serious view of the incident,” said Mr. Ramaiah.

The TDP leader also accused the SP of using force against the TDP cadres at the behest of Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and creating terror in Kuppam Assembly constituency, represented by the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP leader demanded that the Police Department must order an inquiry on the SP.

