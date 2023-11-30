ADVERTISEMENT

TDP accuses A.P. Additional Advocate General Sudhakar Reddy of making irreverent remarks against judiciary

November 30, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Party delegation, in a memorandum to Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, seeks action against the AAG for making comments on the ongoing judicial process related to the skill development scam case

V Raghavendra
A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by its national general secretary Varla Ramaiah submitted a memorandum to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy on November 30 (Thursday), seeking action against Additional Advocate General (AAG) P. Sudhakar Reddy for making “irreverent remarks against the judiciary and the ongoing judicial process related to the skill development scam case”.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has been named an accused in the case. The memorandum said that the “intemperate comments” of Mr. Sudhakar Reddy on Andhra Pradesh High Court granting bail to Mr. Naidu in the skill development scam case “bordered on contempt of court” and it amounted to “degrading the office of the AAG”.

As a public servant, Mr. Sudhakar Reddy was supposed to maintain the decency and decorum of his office, especially while speaking about the judiciary. Making remarks on the judge who granted bail to Mr. Naidu was nothing but “bullying” the former who was discharging his constitutional duty. 

“Mr. Sudhakar Reddy exceeded his brief by addressing two media conferences in Hyderabad on the skill case. The High Court is adjudicating a case on his (Mr. Sudhakar Reddy’s) participation in the press conferences regarding the investigation. As the Chief Secretary, Mr. Jawahar Reddy should not remain a mute spectator to the comments made by the AAG on the investigation of a case that was foisted upon Mr. Naidu due to political vendetta,” Mr. Ramaiah said.

