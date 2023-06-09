HamberMenu
TDP accorded top priority to Pulivendula, says Lokesh

Chief Minister visits his constituency only to pay tributes to his father on the latter’s birth and death anniversaries, alleges TDP leader during his Yuva Galam padayatra

June 09, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh listens keenly as Pulivendula in-charge M. Ravindranath Reddy (B. Tech Ravi) delivers a speech at a ‘Conclave on Pulivendula’ on the sidelines of the Yuva Galam padayatra in Kadapa on Thursday.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) accorded equal priority to all constituencies of Kadapa district, and in fact, gave the highest importance to Pulivendula constituency represented by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, said the party’s national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

At a special conclave on Pulivendula held on the sidelines of his Yuva Galam walkathon in Kadapa on Thursday, Mr. Lokesh said the party had never accorded stepmotherly treatment to the constituency despite never winning from here. “In fact, it was the TDP government that brought Krishna water to this arid constituency,” he recalled.

Lashing out at the YSR Congress regime’s ‘anti-people’ policies, Mr. Lokesh alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy ‘did not spare’ even his own constituents. “Even the people of Pulivendula are Jagan’s victims. What has he done for the constituency that elected him with a majority of 90,000 votes?” he sought to know.

“The Chief Minister visits his constituency only to pay tributes to his father on his birth and death anniversaries, but has not brought a single industry, nor laid a single tar road,” Mr. Lokesh retorted.

Mr. Lokesh said that the party’s flagship programmes like ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’ and ‘Badude Badudu’ could not be taken forward among the public at the expected level and asked the Kadapa district president R. Sreenivasa Reddy and Pulivendula Assembly constituency in-charge M. Ravindranath Reddy (B. Tech Ravi) to stand by the public and take up their cause.

