TDP a closed chapter inState, says BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Sunil Deodhar has said the Telugu Desam Party has become redundant in State politics and it is no longer needed to protect the Telugu pride.

At the ‘Jana jagarana’ meeting of party cadre held in Anantapur on Sunday, Mr. Deodhar said that though the BJP got 0.7% to 1% vote share in the 2019 Assembly elections, it was confident of getting a three-fourth majority in the 2024 elections and turning the State into ‘Bangaru Andhra Pradesh’. Likening TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao to ‘Bahubali’, the BJP leader said former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had backstabbed the party founder just like Kattappa in that movie.

Commenting on the YSRCP’s three-capital proposal, Mr. Deodhar alleged that Mr. Chandrababu Naidu had indulged in large-scale corruption in setting up the capital city Amaravati and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, despite accusing Mr. Naidu of ‘Insider trading’ and corruption, was not bringing out facts and not registering even a single case. Since Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also fears he could be booked in the corruption cases, he was not bringing Mr. Naidu’s corruption to book.

“There is nothing else left in Amaravati for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to tap, hence he was looking for greener pastures to make money in Visakhapatnam or Kurnool,” Mr. Deodhar alleged.

‘Farmers cheated’

Both TDP and YSRCP had cheated the Amaravati farmers and only the BJP can do justice to them, said the BJP leader and on party’s stand on Amaravati, he refused to give a straight answer leaving the decision to party president Kanna Lakshminarayana.