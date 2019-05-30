TDLP elects Naidu as its leader

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs have unanimously elected N. Chandrababu Naidu as their leader in the Assembly. This puts an end to speculation that Mr. Naidu may not prefer to lead the Opposition in the Assembly.

There was a talk in the party circles that former Minister K. Atchannaidu or senior party leader Payyavula Keshav may be considered for the post of Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) leader.

A meeting of the TDLP, attended by the newly-elected 23 MLAs and 3 MPs of the party, was held at Mr. Naidu's residence at Undavalli, near here, on Wednesday. Besides legislators, senior leaders such as Yanamala Ramakrishnudu were present.

The MLAs, during 45- minute meeting, expressed the view that Mr. Naidu should lead the party in the Assembly, and select his team — deputy leader, whip and others. A decision on the team would be taken in the next couple of days.

According to party sources, a brief discussion on the reasons for the party’s debacle in the general elections took place.

Mr. Naidu, in an attempt to build confidence among his party men,is believed to have told them not to panic and that victory and defeat were a part of politics. He recalled how Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Telangana State Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had started his movement for bifurcation with one seat and slowly built the party to level of capturing power. The party had to respect the judgment of the people, he said, according to party sources.

Speaking to reporters, former deputy Chief Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa said they had unanimously elected Mr. Naidu as their leader.

The MLAs had entrusted the choice of selecting the TDLP deputy leaders and the party whip to Mr. Naidu, he said.

TDP senior leader Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said, “Only Chandrababu should be the TDLP leader. It gives us a lot of confidence and strength.”

Swearing-in

The meeting also discussed the invitation extended by Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the swearing-in ceremony. It was decided that a delegation comprising Mr. Atchannaidu, Mr. Keshav and Ganta Srinivasa Rao would meet Mr. Jagan and extend greetings on behalf of the party.

Mr. Naidu, party sources say, expressed willingness to attend the swearing-in ceremony. But, the senior leaders felt that he could attend the ceremony if it were organised at Raj Bhavan but not at a public place. They also suggested that Mr. Naidu could send a delegation in his behalf and greet the Chief Minister-designate at his residence. A letter of congratulations on party’s letterhead could be given to Mr. Jagan, they said and Mr. Naidu agreed with them.

TDPP leaders

Later, Mr. Naidu appointed Galla Jayadev, who was re-elected as MP from Guntur, as the leader of the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party. Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, who was also re-elected from Srikakulam, would be the party's leader in the Lok Sabha. Former Union Mminister Y. Satyanarayana Chowdary would be the party leader in the Rajya Sabha.