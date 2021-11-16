TDLP bats for 15-day Assembly session

‘One-day session on November 19 shows government’s escapist mindset’

The Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP), at its meeting presided over by party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday demanded that the State Assembly session be conducted for a minimum of 15 days so as to discuss contentious public issues.

The TDLP criticised the government for displaying an “escapist mindset” by deciding to conduct the session for just one day on November 19.

“The one-day session is being organised to fulfil the constitutional obligation, as the last session was held six months ago on May 20. The ruling YSRCP should stop disrespecting the law-making bodies, which have a big role to play in a democracy,” the TDLP said.

The TDLP discussed issues such as prices of essential commodities, municipal taxes, garbage tax, financial crisis, CPS cancellation, and APPSC job notification. The other issues that had come up for discussion were drug menace, diversion of funds, G.O. No. 217, fishermen woes, mining seigniorage by private agencies, Amaravati agitation, and mortgaging of public assets.

The TDLP criticised the government for making a mockery of democracy in the municipal, panchayat and local body elections.

The police were used to attack people and Opposition leaders, and bogus votes were cast in connivance with the police and election staff, it alleged. “The government’s evil plan to take over aided educational institutions has dragged the students to the streets,” the TDLP said.

Farmers’ padayatra

It also objected to the manner in which the YSRCP was trying to “undermine” the ‘maha padayatra’ of the Amaravati farmers.

“A large number of people are extending their support to the padayatra, which indicates the rising wave of popular resentment against the YSRCP rule,” the TDLP said.