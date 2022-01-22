TCS, Wipro, Infosys to join JNTU-Kakinada for research on IoT, AI, Data Science

KAKINADA

22 January 2022 15:34 IST

A joint patent will be claimed on the outcomes of the research

Three Indian giants in Information Technology – Tata Consultancy Service (TCS), Wipro, and Infosys – have in principle given their consent for the collaborative research with the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and Data Science.

In a high-level meeting convened by JNTU-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor Prof.G.V.R. Prasada Raju recently, TCS, Wipro, and Infosys have given their nod for the collaboration with the JNTU-K in the four areas – Industry Sponsored Research, Industry-Institution Collaborative Research, and Sponsorship for Ph.D. candidates and Internship for the M.Tech students.

Advertising

Advertising

Collaboration

“The JNTU-K will go for collaborative research with each company. A joint patent will be claimed for the ‘outcome’ of the research in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and Data Science. The research is to find solutions to the emerging challenges with the support of the emerging technologies”, Prof. Prasada Raju told The Hindu.

In the Industry-Sponsored Research category, the TCS, Wipro, and Infosys have agreed to sponsor the research being done by the JNTU-K in the respective fields.

Scholarship

“The three IT giants have also agreed to offer financial aid for the full-time Ph.D. candidates. For M.Tech students, a one-year internship has been offered by the three companies”, added Prof. Prasada Raju. The three companies have assured to offer financial aid for the two Ph.D. students from each department.

On the advantage of signing the collaborative research, Prof. Prasada Raju has said that the research scholars and students would get access to robust research laboratories and experts at the three IT companies.

“We are preparing to begin the collaborative projects from the present academic year itself. The research wings have been communicated about the development”, said Prof. Prasada Raju.