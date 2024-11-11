TCS to generate 10,000 employment in Vizag

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced that TCS will establish its office in Visakhapatnam soon and generate at least 10,000 jobs.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting on Monday with with executive chairman of Tata Sons N. Chandrasekaran to explore new growth avenues between the State and the Tata Group. Reflecting on the legacy of the late Ratan Tata, Mr. Naidu noted: “Mr. Tata’s contributions have deeply impacted our State’s growth and India’s industrial landscape.”

During the meeting, Mr. Naidu highlighted Tata Group’s ongoing influence in Andhra Pradesh’s progress and discussed potential collaborations with Mr. Chandrasekaran. Key projects were reviewed, including TCS’s plans to establish a new IT development centre in Visakhapatnam, expected to generate up to 10,000 jobs.

For tourism and industrial expansion, Tata-owned Indian Hotels is exploring 20 new hotels statewide, including Taj, Vivanta, Gateway, SeleQtions and Ginger brands, as well as a convention centre. Additionally, Tata Power is considering an investment of ₹40,000 crore to develop over 5 GW in solar and wind projects.

Exploring healthcare innovation, Tata and the government discussed potential deep tech and AI collaborations, aimed at enhancing primary healthcare services. Furthermore, the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub will support entrepreneurship across Andhra Pradesh, aligning with the state’s vision for “One Family, One Entrepreneur.”

These projects are poised to significantly boost Andhra Pradesh’s economic landscape and create substantial opportunities for its citizens.