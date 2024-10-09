GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TCS plans IT facility with 10,000 staff in Visakhapatnam

The development comes after discussions with IT Minister N. Lokesh during his visit to Tata Group headquarters in Mumbai on October 8

Published - October 09, 2024 08:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
The investment by TCS is an important milestone as we work to make Andhra Pradesh India’s No. 1 State to do business, says IT Minister N. Lokesh.

The investment by TCS is an important milestone as we work to make Andhra Pradesh India’s No. 1 State to do business, says IT Minister N. Lokesh. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has committed to setting up a major IT facility in Visakhapatnam that will employ up to 10,000 people, following discussions with Minister for IT & Communications and Real Time Governance N. Lokesh during his visit to the Tata Group headquarters in Mumbai on October 8.

The foray of TCS into Visakhapatnam comes close on the heels of the HCL’s investment in the port city.

Tata Group’s investment in Visakhapatnam signifies re-emergence of Andhra Pradesh as a preferred investment destination against the backdrop of some big investment plans unveiled by LuLu Group, Brookfield, Oberoi and Suzlon Energy.

Expressing happiness over the development, Mr. Lokesh posted on social media platform ‘X’ that Andhra Pradesh would offer the best-in-class investment climate to corporates driven by its motto of ‘speed of doing business’.

“The investment by TCS is an important milestone as we work to make A.P. India’s No. 1 State to do business,” he observed.

Published - October 09, 2024 08:14 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / investments

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.