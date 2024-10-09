TCS plans IT facility with 10,000 staff in Visakhapatnam

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has committed to setting up a major IT facility in Visakhapatnam that will employ up to 10,000 people, following discussions with Minister for IT & Communications and Real Time Governance N. Lokesh during his visit to the Tata Group headquarters in Mumbai on October 8.

The foray of TCS into Visakhapatnam comes close on the heels of the HCL’s investment in the port city.

Tata Group’s investment in Visakhapatnam signifies re-emergence of Andhra Pradesh as a preferred investment destination against the backdrop of some big investment plans unveiled by LuLu Group, Brookfield, Oberoi and Suzlon Energy.

Expressing happiness over the development, Mr. Lokesh posted on social media platform ‘X’ that Andhra Pradesh would offer the best-in-class investment climate to corporates driven by its motto of ‘speed of doing business’.

“The investment by TCS is an important milestone as we work to make A.P. India’s No. 1 State to do business,” he observed.