Taxpayers oppose proposal to set up slaughterhouse on Disney Land site

August 02, 2023 - VIJAYAWADA

Members of the Taxpayers’ Association on August 1 (Tuesday) expressed their objection to the proposal of establishing a modern slaughterhouse on the site of Disney Land in Vijayawada.

The proposal came up during the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s council meeting held on July 31 (Monday).

The members opined that the Disney Land site is surrounded by many habitations. People of Vambay colony and Ajit Singh Nagar, who live close by, had already suffered for a long time due to a dumping yard close to their colonies. These people, who fell sick and had to endure the stench day in and day out, fought for a long time to get their voices heard. Now, the VMC Is planning to have a slaughterhouse here which will compound their misery, they said.

“Are these people not as important to the VMC as others are? When the corporation takes up many initiatives to keep the other colonies clean, why can’t they do the same here?” they asked.

Recalling their previous demands, association secretary M.V. Anjaneyulu said, “We had earlier demanded that the area where Disney Land now stands be used as a public ground since the PWD Ground has been used for construction of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Park. That did not happen. We then demanded that the land be given to the poor. That too did not happen. Now, the VMC wants to set up a slaughterhouse here. The stench will prove to be a terrible nuisance to people living here.”