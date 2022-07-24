Taxpayers oppose decision to sell common areas in Payakapuram layout

They are meant for public utilities for the layout residents, they claim

A roundtable conference organised by the Taxpayers' Association demanded that the State government withdraw its order No. 390 regarding the sale of community land in the Payakapuram layout in the city.

The meet held at Payakapuram on Sunday opposed the government's decision to sell the land that should be made available for the public.

Association secretary M.V. Anjaneyulu said that the community plots in the layout were earmarked for purposes such as educational institutions, parks and health centres which were useful for the citizens. But the government was trying to sell these areas leaving no space for public utilities for the residents in the layout.

Other speakers also asked the government to withdraw its decision.

The CRDA recently announced an e-auction for the sale of the plots in the layout.